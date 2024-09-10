Nightfood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Financial Comparison

Nightfood (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nightfood and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sow Good $41.61 million 2.61 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -30.63

Analyst Ratings

Nightfood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nightfood and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightfood 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.25%. Given Sow Good’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Nightfood.

Profitability

This table compares Nightfood and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightfood N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Summary

Sow Good beats Nightfood on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

