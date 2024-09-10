NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

