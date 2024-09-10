Noble Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurania Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurania Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Aurania Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

Aurania Resources stock opened at C$0.56 on Monday. Aurania Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.