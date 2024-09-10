Norden Group LLC Buys 317 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $83.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

