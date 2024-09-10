Norden Group LLC Buys 7,068 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

