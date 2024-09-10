Norden Group LLC Buys 978 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

