Norden Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Norden Group LLC cut its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novanta by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,836,000 after buying an additional 79,718 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,908,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Novanta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,565,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,366,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.12.

Insider Activity at Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,398,296.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,063 shares of company stock worth $2,591,881. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOVT

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.