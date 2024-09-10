Norden Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $251.11 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.