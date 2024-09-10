Norden Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000.

STIP stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

