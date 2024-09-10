Norden Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

