Norden Group LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after buying an additional 2,181,169 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONY stock opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

Sony Group shares are going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

