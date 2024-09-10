Norden Group LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 113.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

