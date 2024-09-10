Norden Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Norden Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AWK opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

