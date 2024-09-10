Norden Group LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.0% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,533,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,331,000 after acquiring an additional 203,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

