Norden Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.74.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $381.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.46 and a 200-day moving average of $417.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

