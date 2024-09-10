Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

