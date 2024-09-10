Norden Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 151.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 66.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLN opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

