Norden Group LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $134.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

Read Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

Free Report

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

