Norden Group LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $217,529,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 1.4 %

HOLX opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

