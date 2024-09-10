Norden Group LLC Sells 892 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.56. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

