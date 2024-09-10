Norden Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 1.2 %

CRH stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.