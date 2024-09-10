Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.32

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.32 and traded as low as $11.78. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 1,159 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

