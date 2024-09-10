Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.82. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 74,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

