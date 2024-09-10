Northland Capmk Comments on Ciena Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $51.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1,171.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $73,476,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

