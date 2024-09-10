Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12,106.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,483 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $592.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

