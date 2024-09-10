Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $90,216,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $19,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

