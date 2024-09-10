Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Head-To-Head Survey

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $6.30 million 3.33 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Nuwellis $8.86 million 0.24 -$20.21 million ($290.21) 0.00

Profitability

Pixie Dust Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis -232.24% -1,716.60% -245.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pixie Dust Technologies and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 1 1 1 3.00

Pixie Dust Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 269.50%. Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,404.42%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Pixie Dust Technologies.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

