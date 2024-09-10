NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $522,683. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.14 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

