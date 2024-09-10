NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Busey Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Busey Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 993.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 722,775 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.4% of Busey Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Busey Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $98,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

