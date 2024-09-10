NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 847.2% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 869.4% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 761.4% in the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,281.0% in the second quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

