NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 836.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,683 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 7.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $454,719,722 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

