NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 869.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $454,719,722. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

