NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 903.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,110 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $454,719,722. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

