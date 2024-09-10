NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 774.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,494 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,217,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.08. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.