NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 905.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Gerber LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gerber LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after buying an additional 34,678,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 626.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,312,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,891,703,000 after buying an additional 13,203,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

