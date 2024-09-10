Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 4,136 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ciena by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

