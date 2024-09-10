Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,297,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,954,000 after acquiring an additional 560,110 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

