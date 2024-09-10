Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 10,595 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

