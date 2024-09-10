Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 2,879 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

