Oak Thistle LLC Buys 284 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $4,068,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.00.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PH opened at $580.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $601.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

