Oak Thistle LLC Buys 469 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,129 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 98.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 208,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.79.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $203.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

