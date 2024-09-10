Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 58.5% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $4,015,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $214.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

