Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 120.0% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.8 %

CASY opened at $366.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.20.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

