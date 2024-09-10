Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 3,918 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

PNFP opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

