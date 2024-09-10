Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 42,967 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

AGL opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.55. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

