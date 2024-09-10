Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 7,551 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3,362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,581 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,439,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

