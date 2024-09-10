Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $177.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

