Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,384.51 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,399.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,367.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

