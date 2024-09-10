Oak Thistle LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 88.9% in the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 165,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 73.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 17.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 45,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

