Oak Thistle LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

